Learning Chinese

Chat attack

personal income tax law



个税法案



(ɡè shuì fǎàn )

A: Have you seen the news? They've adjusted the personal income tax law again. Our personal income tax threshold has been raised quite a bit!



你看新闻了吗？个税法案又进行调整了,我们的个税起征点可提高了不少呢！



(nǐ kàn xīnwén le ma? ɡè shuì fǎàn yòu jìnxínɡ tiáozhěnɡ le, wǒmén de ɡè shuì qǐ zhēnɡ diǎn kě tíɡāo le bùshǎo ne!)



B: Haha. This is really good news! I've been hoping that tax laws could be adjusted. I mean it's really hard to make money now.



哈哈,那可真是个好消息！我一直盼着税法可以调整一下呢,毕竟现在挣钱太不容易了。



(haha, nà kě zhēnshì ɡè hǎo xiāoxi! wǒ yìzhí pànzhe shuìfǎ kěyǐ tiáozhěnɡ yíxià ne, bìjìnɡ xiànzài zhènɡqián tài bù rónɡyì le.)

A: I breathed a sigh of relief when I heard that the personal income tax threshold had been raised. Life is going to be much easier from now on. I won't have to be so tight-gripped as I used to be.



听说个税起征点调高了,我有种松了口气的感觉,以后的日子会轻松一些,不至于像之前那样手头那么紧巴巴的了。



(tīnɡshuō ɡè shuì qǐ zhēnɡ diǎn tiáo ɡāo le, wǒ yǒuzhǒnɡ sōnɡ le kǒu qì de ɡǎnjué, yǐhòu de rìzi huì qīnɡsōnɡ yìxiē, bú zhìyú xiànɡ zhīqián nàyànɡ shǒutóu nàme jǐn bābā de le.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





