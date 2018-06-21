Happy birthday:



A number of things will go wrong today if you do not pay enough attention to the tasks in front of you. Do not let frivolous distractions divide your attention. Knowledge will be highlighted. The more you know, the greater your chances of success will be. Your lucky numbers: 2, 5, 97, 13, 17.



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Fortune will find you if you are at the right place at the right time today. Pay attention to where the signs lead you and you won't have to regret that you missed out on a great opportunity. ✭✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Focus your energies today on strengthening your weaknesses. If you feel you lack in a certain area, take measures that will help you improve in the area, such as taking a class or doing self-study. Purple will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



An opportunity for career advancement will present itself when you least expect it. Make sure you keep your eyes peeled or this chance will be highly likely to pass you by. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will be forced to make several decisions that will have a long-lasting impact on your life and that of others. Do not let anyone pressure you into moving faster than you are comfortable. ✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



A joint activity will make for the perfect opportunity to sharpen your social skills. Gather your courage and strike up a conversation with someone you do not know. You will find inspiration by letting your imagination wander. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A disturbing dream may have you jumping at every little thing today. Your subconscious may be trying to tell you something. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Do not tarnish your reputation by putting money above all else. The bottom line cannot be more important than your moral stance. Positive thinking will attract good fortune to you, so make sure you stay away from those things that can get you down. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Time will be on your side today. Feel free to pursue tasks at your leisure without having to worry about some deadline. Romance is in the air. If you spend some time with that special someone your relationship is sure to get closer. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Today will be the perfect time for you to catch up on some needed rest and relaxation. Even if you have work left undone, ignore it for now. You will have plenty of time to tackle it at a more leisurely pace over the weekend. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



This is not the time to sit on the fence. A situation will demand that you choose one side over the other. If you try to play it neutral you will only end up offending both sides. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The people around you may just seem to rub you the wrong way no matter what they do, so it might be wise to go it on your own today. Your financial luck is on the rise, making this a good time for investments. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Your day today is going to be filled to the brim with fun and excitement. This is the perfect time to spend some quality time with loved ones. ✭✭✭✭