Puzzle

ACROSS1 It's in cosmetics5 U-turn from most10 Bit of facial hair14 Post-first quarter tide15 Type of statesman16 Colorful eye part17 Remove an outer layer?20 Computer key21 Daubs a wall22 Barge kin24 Temperamental performer25 Abbr. of the extreme28 Thing on a city map, cut29 Mountain in Crete30 Like a busy match?33 Farm storage facility35 90-degree shapes37 Nary a person39 Place for wannabes?42 Morsel in the forest43 Shrek's species44 Be worrisome45 Roman X46 It's butt-ery?48 Vandalize50 Visitors from afar51 Tender to the touch52 Pond surface stuff54 Stale kin57 Leader of a procession61 Cover in "The Matrix"?65 Former student66 Some big birds67 China's continent68 Flat-topped hill69 Expensive boat70 Water providerDOWN1 Position for the opposition2 Like healthy beef3 Many trees4 Things for fencers5 What's remaining6 Will Ferrell character7 "Without further ___ ..."8 D.C. pol9 Timid10 St. ___ (Windward Island)11 Shakespeare's place12 Rest provider13 Baldness concealers18 Two-tone sea predator19 Super-wise person23 Do a hosting duty24 Finalizes a surrender25 WWI craft26 Weapon for tilts27 Use a fitting room30 French river31 Arm full of water32 Acid and blood, for two34 "... snow, ___ rain ..."36 Winter burner38 Big doofus40 Lay out, as a new rug41 Earl Grey container47 Line from the heart49 Regretful one51 Greek S53 Bright parrot54 Close with oomph55 Thing way up north56 Burdensome duty58 2/14 handout59 Use a 69-Across60 And others, briefly62 "I see it!"63 Clue seeker, briefly64 Derisive laugh

Solution