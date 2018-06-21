Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/6/21 15:03:39

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 It's in cosmetics

  5 U-turn from most

 10 Bit of facial hair

 14 Post-first quarter tide

 15 Type of statesman

 16 Colorful eye part

 17 Remove an outer layer?

 20 Computer key

 21 Daubs a wall

 22 Barge kin

 24 Temperamental performer

 25 Abbr. of the extreme

 28 Thing on a city map, cut

 29 Mountain in Crete

 30 Like a busy match?

 33 Farm storage facility

 35 90-degree shapes

 37 Nary a person

 39 Place for wannabes?

 42 Morsel in the forest

 43 Shrek's species

 44 Be worrisome

 45 Roman X

 46 It's butt-ery?

 48 Vandalize

 50 Visitors from afar

 51 Tender to the touch

 52 Pond surface stuff

 54 Stale kin

 57 Leader of a procession

 61 Cover in "The Matrix"?

 65 Former student

 66 Some big birds

 67 China's continent

 68 Flat-topped hill

 69 Expensive boat

 70 Water provider

DOWN

  1 Position for the opposition

  2 Like healthy beef

  3 Many trees

  4 Things for fencers

  5 What's remaining

  6 Will Ferrell character

  7 "Without further ___ ..."

  8 D.C. pol

  9 Timid

10 St. ___ (Windward Island)

 11 Shakespeare's place

 12 Rest provider

 13 Baldness concealers

 18 Two-tone sea predator

 19 Super-wise person

 23 Do a hosting duty

 24 Finalizes a surrender

 25 WWI craft

 26 Weapon for tilts

 27 Use a fitting room

 30 French river

 31 Arm full of water

 32 Acid and blood, for two

 34 "... snow, ___ rain ..."

 36 Winter burner

 38 Big doofus

 40 Lay out, as a new rug

 41 Earl Grey container

 47 Line from the heart

 49 Regretful one

 51 Greek S

 53 Bright parrot

 54 Close with oomph

 55 Thing way up north

 56 Burdensome duty

 58 2/14 handout

 59 Use a 69-Across

 60 And others, briefly

 62 "I see it!"

 63 Clue seeker, briefly

 64 Derisive laugh

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
