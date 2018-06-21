Puzzle
ACROSS
1 It's in cosmetics
5 U-turn from most
10 Bit of facial hair
14 Post-first quarter tide
15 Type of statesman
16 Colorful eye part
17 Remove an outer layer?
20 Computer key
21 Daubs a wall
22 Barge kin
24 Temperamental performer
25 Abbr. of the extreme
28 Thing on a city map, cut
29 Mountain in Crete
30 Like a busy match?
33 Farm storage facility
35 90-degree shapes
37 Nary a person
39 Place for wannabes?
42 Morsel in the forest
43 Shrek's species
44 Be worrisome
45 Roman X
46 It's butt-ery?
48 Vandalize
50 Visitors from afar
51 Tender to the touch
52 Pond surface stuff
54 Stale kin
57 Leader of a procession
61 Cover in "The Matrix"?
65 Former student
66 Some big birds
67 China's continent
68 Flat-topped hill
69 Expensive boat
70 Water provider
DOWN
1 Position for the opposition
2 Like healthy beef
3 Many trees
4 Things for fencers
5 What's remaining
6 Will Ferrell character
7 "Without further ___ ..."
8 D.C. pol
9 Timid
10 St. ___ (Windward Island)
11 Shakespeare's place
12 Rest provider
13 Baldness concealers
18 Two-tone sea predator
19 Super-wise person
23 Do a hosting duty
24 Finalizes a surrender
25 WWI craft
26 Weapon for tilts
27 Use a fitting room
30 French river
31 Arm full of water
32 Acid and blood, for two
34 "... snow, ___ rain ..."
36 Winter burner
38 Big doofus
40 Lay out, as a new rug
41 Earl Grey container
47 Line from the heart
49 Regretful one
51 Greek S
53 Bright parrot
54 Close with oomph
55 Thing way up north
56 Burdensome duty
58 2/14 handout
59 Use a 69-Across
60 And others, briefly
62 "I see it!"
63 Clue seeker, briefly
64 Derisive laugh
Solution