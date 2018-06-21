Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"With this card we will receive a lot of benefits, such as 200 free trips on the subway and free rides on the bus, and it lasts for three years."So said a man who asked to remain anonymous as he repeated what he was told by his colleague surnamed Hao. Last year, the man and a few other colleagues found out from Hao that she has ways to get "internal" transportation cards that are meant for transit staff only. Thinking it could save them a lot of money on public transportation, 34 of them bought the card, which cost them 1,600 yuan ($247 ) each. However, after using the cards for a few months, all of them found that their cards were no longer valid, and they called the police. The police later caught three suspects, including Hao and two women surnamed Chen and Li. The case is still under investigation. (Source: The Beijing Evening News)