Fair-weather football fan

Several days ago, a cartoon that features a husband and a wife in China watching the World Cup together started becoming popular again. In it, the wife begins to ask questions. "Where is the Chinese team?" "Why are they not there?" "Why didn't they qualify since they have Yao Ming?" In the end, the husband gives his credit card to his wife and tells her to go buy a bag and leave him alone.



Though I think the cartoon is exaggerated, I do resonate with the wife, and I believe many people in China feel the same way. As a person who does not like ball games, I also could not understand why so many Chinese sports fans are going crazy over the World Cup.



But I have to admit that I can also get excited about the World Cup from time to time, but it is mainly because of the excitement I feel from the fans around me.



These days, every time I log in on my WeChat and check Moments, there are posts about who won, who lost and people analyzing the games filling my feed.



Alongside such "news" are often people's judgments. For example, when the Iceland goalie successfully caught the ball and his identity of a professional video director and part-time goalie was discovered, I found revelry among the Chinese who were joking that some famous Chinese directors should try to get a spot in the World Cup.



Another joke Chinese made was that even though there were no Chinese in the World Cup, China still plays an "important role" because a number of the products such as the soccer balls, commemorative coins, national flags and team uniforms were made in China, and Chinese companies' ads almost dominated the screens.



I am also amused by watching World Cup fans' reactions to the games. For example, when my husband is watching, he screams, yells, curses and judges as if he is a referee.



But the fact is, he hasn't played soccer since he graduated college, which was more than 10 years ago, and seldom watches any other ball games.



I asked him why he gets so excited since the game has nothing to do with him.



He replied that the happiness lies in the atmosphere, which is why it is better to watch the World Cup game with a crowd.



