Fusion food fads an affront

A new fad has flooded expat-oriented restaurants in Beijing one by one - Baozza. What already seems like an insult is wrong on just so many more levels.



But let me begin by explaining what's behind the ugly blend. Baozi is a common Chinese breakfast dish or snack. It is a fluffy steamed white bun with a vegetable or ground meat filling. I personally like the pork baozi with a little black fungus and celery. The softness and neutral taste of the bread perfectly accompanies the juicy, salty and hot meat.



Now I don't want to sound dogmatic, but the situation seems to require that I also explain what pizza is. I am referring to the traditional Italian thin crust dough that is brought to life by the right sugo (tomato sauce), mozzarella cheese and fresh toppings, such as arugula, parma ham and cherry tomatoes. If the crust is too thick, don't be fooled, it is Chicago-style and not Italian pizza. Remember, if restaurants want to fill you up with a chunk of cheap dough, it's because they are stingy with the more expensive toppings.



That's exactly what has happened with Baozza. It combines Western with Chinese fast food at the price of a gourmet snack while ridiculing both food traditions for the sake of a marketing gag for expats with little or no culinary background.



"Pizza with Chinese characteristics! A delicious, cheesy Italian pizza snack that is shaped and steamed soft just like traditional Chinese baozi," is how the advertisers describe their "invention."



My Italian friend Alfredo, who lives in Beijing, is not impressed.



"It's not a matter of taste," he told me. "But we don't accept the names of our tradition misused carelessly just because it's similar or it could resemble it somehow."



Italians are proud of their cuisine, he said. There are entire Twitter feeds and Facebook groups of Italians getting mad about food, he told me.



"Don't misuse the name of holy pizza because it belongs to our identity and heritage," he added. "If you want to use pizza in some recipes, call it by a different name."



I also asked the one person that taught me the most about Chinese cuisine their opinion - my Chinese boyfriend. He's a passionate home cook with dishes ranging from Zhejiang Province salted meat soup to spicy Sichuan fish-flavored ground meat to Beijing noodles with soybean paste. He's not amused.



"It's crap, but it does not surprise me at all. In a world where there's pizza with Beijing duck and burgers with German sausages, Baozza is just another marketing idea to attract people's attention while being an affront to both food cultures," he said.



Of course, there must be at least a temporary demand. Otherwise, a newly-opened bar in Sanlitun would not offer "Burger Baozi" on their menu. With the bamboo steamer basket being a mere decoration, these grilled "baozi" halves come with beef, chicken, Beijing duck or mushroom filling. While a baozi at your regular street vendor costs 2 yuan, you pay around 50 for a "Baozi Burger." It doesn't taste bad, it's just wrong. Luckily, these fusion food fads are usually gone faster than you can flush the remnants of your latest food poisoning down the toilet.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.