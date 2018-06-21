Indian film challenges India’s traditional sanitary culture







Promotional material for Toilet: A Love Story Photo: VCG







The Bollywood production, Toilet: A Love Story, has raised quite a stink in China where it was recently released, sparking serious online discussion about sanitary conditions in the country's southern neighbor. The 2017 release that had the tills ringing in India is doing good business in the Chinese mainland with audiences giving it a thumbs-up after they heaped their appreciation on Dangal and Bahubali 2 - two other Indian blockbusters.



Nature's call



Toilet has raked up an unconventional movie subject for a problem that is very "natural" in India for nature's call is often answered, naturally, in the open. So pervasive is the issue in the country that a joke about it grazes the diplomatic realm.



First Indian prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, goes the anecdote, was being driven through the Indian countryside with his visiting Soviet counterpart. The Soviet leader, intrigued on seeing a man defecate in the open, asked an embarrassed Nehru why the practice was rampant in India. The man was summoned and given a dressing down by the premier, who gave him an uneasy talk on the benefits of easing oneself behind closed doors. Later, when Nehru was in the Soviet Union, he saw a man do it outside and got a chance to get even. The enraged Soviet leader had the individual picked up by the secret service - and he turned out to be an Indian!



Defecation and its paraphernalia are serious business in India where 500 million people still don't have access to a toilet. Provisions of the Constitution inspired by freedom icon Mahatma Gandhi make it incumbent upon the government to ban manual scavenging - a practice in which toilet tanks are cleaned by human beings. Part of the "directive principles of state policy," the provisions are not legally binding but desirable to be enforced. Besides the taboo of housing restrooms inside homes - a point the film deals with - the lack of infrastructure to link toilets with main sewers could be one reason rural areas lack such facilities.



Till a few years ago, one could see hordes of villagers squatting beside rail tracks if one were riding an early morning train through the countryside. Rivers have not been spared the ordeal as hundreds of thousands of rural folks ease themselves on their banks. One wouldn't be too surprised to end up with a blob of night soil on the head after a dip in the Ganges downstream toward the eastern provinces where it gets murkier with sewage.



A movement



The heroine in Toilet boards a train every morning to use the lavatory in the absence of one at her husband's home thanks to the opposition of her father-in-law. One day, she is unable to get off as the train starts moving. Her helplessness reminds one of the experience of a hapless passenger back in the early 20th century when Indian trains didn't have toilets.



It was 1909, more than half a century after railways took off in British India. The overwhelming desire to empty his bowels got the better of a passenger in eastern India and forced him to write a historic letter in hilariously erroneous English complaining to authorities who later decided to build toilets on Indian trains.



This is what an indignant Okhil Chandra Sen wrote: "I am arrive passenger train Ahmedpur station and my belly is too much swelling with jackfruit. I am therefore went to privy. Just I doing the nuisance that guard making whistle blow for train to go off and I am running with 'lotah' [a container used to carry water for washing after the act] in one hand and 'dhoti' [a thin white cloth wrapped around the waist] in the next when I am fall over and expose all my shocking to man and female women on platform. I am got leave at Ahmedpur station.



"This too much bad. If passenger go to make dung that dam guard not wait train five minutes for him. I am therefore pray your honor to make big fine on that guard for public sake. Otherwise I am making big report! to papers."



The letter, which led to the introduction of toilets on Indian trains, is on display at the Railway Museum in New Delhi.



Cut to the present, the federal government banned manual scavenging in earnest only in 2003 in an attempt to uplift the status of India's so-called untouchables who would clean the tanks with their hands and carry away decomposed matter on their heads.



Things have changed over the years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Swachh Bharat" (clean India) movement, but not as much as expected.



"It is ingrained in our culture. How can we give up something we have been doing for decades," says Raju, a villager from the eastern state of Jharkhand.



Toilets rake up a series of emotions in the country of over 1 billion - from funny to downright serious.



Most rapes in rural areas take place when women go out to defecate, another reason the government has been spurred into action.



Another film set in a village some years ago had the media chase the farmer protagonist, with a television reporter analyzing on air the color of his stool - lying on a patch of grass!



