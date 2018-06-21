Shanghai stocks hit two-year closing low

The Chinese mainland shed early gains to end lower Thursday, with the Shanghai index closing at a two-year low, as caution prevailed amid lingering worries over the China-US trade spat.



The blue-chip CSI300 index closed down 1.2 percent at 3,592.97 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index ended 1.4 percent lower at 2,875.81 points.



Shares of about 100 firms were down by the daily limit of 10 percent.



The market found some solace after Chinese authorities said they will use monetary policy tools such as making targeted cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios to boost credit supply to small companies and keep economic growth steady. However, sentiment was still dampened amid lingering worries over a potential full-blown trade war between China and the US.



China's commerce ministry on Thursday accused the US of being temperamental over bilateral trade issues, and warned that the interests of US workers and farmers ultimately will be hurt.



Losses were led by tech firms.



The newly listed biotech research platform WuXi AppTec slumped 9.5 percent, posting its worst day since its debut in Shanghai, while another "unicorn" Foxconn Industrial Internet closed down 8.5 percent, having tumbled more than 30 percent from its peak of 26.36 yuan ($4) per share just a week ago.





