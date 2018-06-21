Farmers encouraged to grow edible fungi in SW China's Guizhou

A worker collects mushrooms in an edible fungi production base in the Miao Autonomous County of Songtao, Tongren , southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 20, 2018. Local farmers are encouraged to grow edible fungi on organic compost made from agricultural wastes such as stalks, wood bits, and hulls of cotton seeds. (Xinhua/Long Yuanbin)

Workers pile up bags of mushroom compost in an agricultural company in the Miao Autonomous County of Songtao, Tongren , southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 20, 2018. Local farmers are encouraged to grow edible fungi on organic compost made from agricultural wastes such as stalks, wood bits, and hulls of cotton seeds. (Xinhua/Long Yuanbin)

Workers move a shelf of mushroom compost in an agricultural company in the Miao Autonomous County of Songtao, Tongren , southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 20, 2018. Local farmers are encouraged to grow edible fungi on organic compost made from agricultural wastes such as stalks, wood bits, and hulls of cotton seeds. (Xinhua/Long Yuanbin)