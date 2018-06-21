'New Live Screening Series' to bring 57 theater, opera and ballet productions to Chinese cinemas

Promotional material for A View From The Bridge Photo: Courtesy of ATW Culture

While traveling thousands of kilometers just to see a stage play in London is an impossibility for most people in China, theater live screening may be a possible solution for lovers of theater in the country.Beijing ATW Culture Media's New Live Screening Series will screen 57 productions covering theater, opera and ballet in Chinese cinemas during the second half of 2018, the company's president, Li Congzhou, announced in Beijing on Wednesday.The season marks the third anniversary of the screening series, introduced by ATW Culture, the leading distributor in China for event cinema.According to Li, highlights for the upcoming season include the Bridge Theatre's immersive revival production of Julies Caesar featuring Ben Wishaw, Olivier Award-winning play Hangmen written by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Olivier Award winner Martin McDonagh.Other big productions include five-star Tony Award-winning musical An American in Paris choreographed by multiple award winner Christopher Wheeldon, the English National Ballet's reimagining of Giselle choreographed by Akram Khan and designed by Academy Award winner Tim Yip, and Matthew Bourne's new interpretation of Cinderella set in London during World War II.Additionally, documentaries Hokusai from the British Museum and David Bowie is by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London will also be presented.