Shaolin monks harvest wheat

Source:Ecns.cn Published: 2018/6/21 17:08:53

Monks from the Shaolin Temple harvest wheat at a farm in Dengfeng, Henan Province, June 21, 2018. A total of 120 mu, equivalent to eight hectares, of farmland was planted with wheat this year. (Photo: China News Service/Han Zhangyun)


 

Monks from the Shaolin Temple harvest wheat at a farm in Dengfeng, Henan Province, June 21, 2018. A total of 120 mu, equivalent to eight hectares, of farmland was planted with wheat this year. (Photo: China News Service/Han Zhangyun)


 

Monks from the Shaolin Temple harvest wheat at a farm in Dengfeng, Henan Province, June 21, 2018. A total of 120 mu, equivalent to eight hectares, of farmland was planted with wheat this year. (Photo: China News Service/Han Zhangyun)


 

Monks from the Shaolin Temple harvest wheat at a farm in Dengfeng, Henan Province, June 21, 2018. A total of 120 mu, equivalent to eight hectares, of farmland was planted with wheat this year. (Photo: China News Service/Han Zhangyun)


 

Monks from the Shaolin Temple harvest wheat at a farm in Dengfeng, Henan Province, June 21, 2018. A total of 120 mu, equivalent to eight hectares, of farmland was planted with wheat this year. (Photo: China News Service/Han Zhangyun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus