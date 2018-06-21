Newly formed boy band Yuehua 7 NEXT releases debut album

Popular Chinese boy band Yuehua 7 NEXT launched their debut album The First on Thursday. The album features "For You," a love letter to their fans.



Consisting of members Zhu Zhengting, Fan Chengcheng, Justin Huang, Bi Wenjun, Ding Zeren, Li Quanzhe and Huang Xinchun, the group was formed from the finalists on reality show Idol Producer.



According to an introduction to the album on music streaming platform NetEase Music, the title The First represents a starting point for the band on their way to pursuing their dreams.



One of the more representative songs on the album, "Wait A Minute," is a catchy K-pop song.



The strong rap style represents today's busy lifestyle, while the core meaning of the song asks people to stop working so hard and slow down and pay more attention to the beauty around them.



"For You" is more soft and romantic in comparison.



In the song the band sings about their appreciation for all their fans.



"Zhu Zhengting keeps surprising us by bringing new melodies!" netizen Zhengzhengdetangtang posted on NetEase Music.





