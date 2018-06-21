Annual free French music festival to hold 300 events across China

The annual Fete de la Musique kicked off in Beijing on Tuesday. The free festival will bring more than 300 performances to 12 cities across China, including Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou.



Eight French musical groups will join their Chinese counterparts to present to audiences a feast of both eyes and ears. French singer Clea Vincent, popular band Lysistrata, power pop band Pony Pony Run Run, celebrated group Les R'tardataires are all on the list.



Organized by the French embassy in China, the event will last until June 24.





