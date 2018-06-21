Students have fun playing football across China

Students compete in a football match at Minzu Senior High School in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 20, 2018. Students in different parts of China enjoyed the fun of playing football as the 2018 FIFA World Cup goes on in Russia. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Students compete in a football match at Guangmingnan Primary School in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, June 21, 2018. Students in different parts of China enjoyed the fun of playing football as the 2018 FIFA World Cup goes on in Russia. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

Students attend football training at Guangmingnan Primary School in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, June 21, 2018. Students in different parts of China enjoyed the fun of playing football as the 2018 FIFA World Cup goes on in Russia. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)

A student trains for football at Minzu Senior High School in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 20, 2018. Students in different parts of China enjoyed the fun of playing football as the 2018 FIFA World Cup goes on in Russia. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Students play football at Binzhou Experimental School in Binzhou, east China's Shandong Province, June 20, 2018. Students in different parts of China enjoyed the fun of playing football as the 2018 FIFA World Cup goes on in Russia. (Xinhua/Chu Baorui)

Students attend football training at Guangmingnan Primary School in Handan, north China's Hebei Province, June 21, 2018. Students in different parts of China enjoyed the fun of playing football as the 2018 FIFA World Cup goes on in Russia. (Xinhua/Hao Qunying)