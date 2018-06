Fishing ban on China's Poyang Lake lifted

Fishermen set a fishing net in the Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 20, 2018. The annual fishing ban on the Poyang Lake, China's biggest freshwater lake, was lifted on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xu Zheng)

Fishermen get ready to fish in the Poyang Lake in Yugan County, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 20, 2018. The annual fishing ban on the Poyang Lake, China's biggest freshwater lake, was lifted on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yan Ronghua)

Fishing boats gather on the Poyang Lake, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 20, 2018. The annual fishing ban on the Poyang Lake, China's biggest freshwater lake, was lifted on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Xu Zheng)

In this aerial photo taken on June 20, 2018, fishing boats get ready to fish in the Poyang Lake in Yugan County, east China's Jiangxi Province. The annual fishing ban on the Poyang Lake, China's biggest freshwater lake, was lifted on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yan Ronghua)