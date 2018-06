China is developing a super high-speed rail system that could reach speeds of up to 1,500 kilometers an hour, a move China is making to compete with Elon Musk’s Hyperloop

Source:Globaltimes.cn Published: 2018/6/21 18:49:20

China is developing a super high-speed rail system that could reach speeds of up to 1,500 kilometers an hour, a move China is making to compete with Elon Musk’s Hyperloop Click to read more on Twitter