Ceremony held for father-and-son trip to Russia for the World Cup

The participants for the "Toast, Daddy" trip to watch the World Cup in Russia sponsored by Wuliangye Renjia Photo: Courtesy of Wuliangye Renjia

On June 14, the departure ceremony of the "Toast, Daddy" trip to watch the World Cup in Russia sponsored by Wuliang Renjia, the brand subordinate to Yibin Wuliangye Series Wine Brand Marketing Co, Ltd, was held in Beijing, welcoming 25 pairs of fathers, sons and daughters who will go on this trip.Guests and representatives of the parties that attended the departure ceremony and toasted with participants taking the trip included General Manager of Yibin Wuliangye Series Wine Brand Marketing Co, Ltd, Zhuo Ping. Chief Representative of World Without Borders in Beijing Alexander Folco, Executive Director and General Manager of Yibin Hejiahuan Liquor Co, Ltd, Fan Ke, Manager of Operation Center of Hefei Wuliang Renjia Liu Wanjun, Vice President Liu Runzhou and Vice President of BGM, CSN Lu Dan also participated in the ceremony.At the departure ceremony, Zhuo said, "The charm of the World Cup goes beyond the ages and influences generations of people. Wuliang Renjia follows the brand idea that 'any drop brings warmth' and focuses its attention on this grand ceremony. It shows our wishes through the simple sentence 'Toast, Daddy,' " Zhuo said."This World Cup falls during the same period as Father's Day and Dragon Boat Festival. The lucky fathers and sons who won the award will not only travel to famous scenic spots in Russia and watch the World Cup but also experience the happy get-together on the soccer pitch and enjoy the warm and unforgettable festival," Zhuo said."We sincerely hope to integrate the heat of World Cup and the temperature of Wuliang Renjia, so as to warm others. We also appeal to more young people to spend more time with their parents," Zhuo said.