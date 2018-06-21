China creates harvest festival for farmers

China has designated a special day for farmers to celebrate the annual harvest, the first festival created by the state specifically for the country's farmers.



"The Chinese farmers' harvest festival will fall on the Autumnal Equinox each year, starting this year," said Han Changfu, minister of agriculture and rural affairs, at a press conference Thursday.



Autumnal Equinox is one of the 24 solar terms of the Chinese lunisolar calendar and usually falls between Sept. 22 and 24, during the country's agricultural harvest season.



"The festival will give greater importance to rural work, speed up the implementation of China's rural vitalization strategy, and push for faster development of agriculture and rural areas," Han said.



A variety of celebrations will be organized to display the agricultural harvest, rural technology achievements and farmers' creativeness. Farmers are encouraged to engage in activities related to their work and life, according to Han.



He said extravagance and waste should be avoided in the celebrations.



Rural vitalization is a key part of China's efforts to develop a modernized economy. By vitalizing its vast rural regions, China expects to see a strong agricultural sector, a beautiful countryside and well-off farmers.

