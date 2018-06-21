China, Kenya agree to step up cooperation, promote bilateral ties

Ties between Kenya and China have spanned decades and cover numerous sectors of the economy.
In his meeting with Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, Wang Yang who is the chairperson of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference -- CPPCC -- has hailed the strengthening of ties between the two nations.
He says China-Kenya cooperation is a good example of China's relations with Africa.
Wang has also commended Kenya's economic and social development; calling on the two countries deepen political trust and enhance the synergy of their development strategies.
President Kenyatta has praised the win-wincooperation between the two countries, lauding China's Belt and Road
Initiative and its substantial benefits for Africa.Kenyatta also welcomed more Chinese investment in the country especially in trade and tourism.
During his stay in Kenya, Wang Yang has visited the Nairobi Terminus of the Chinese-built Standard Gauge Railway, which connects the port city of Mombasa to the capital, Nairobi.He's also visited the Maramba tea factory and the first Sino-African Joint Research Centre, which cultivates scientific development.