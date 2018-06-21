Yoga can further strengthen the Sino-Indian relationship

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

The other morning, as I entwined my hands in Surya Namaskar (Sun Salutation), the soft hues of the sun shone upon my body and I felt a luminous radiance emanating within. As I write this, International Day of Yoga is around the corner. For the uninitiated, June 21 was declared International Day of Yoga after the United Nations General Assembly (UN) adopted the India-led resolution under the leadership of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.I am an ardent Yogini (male practitioners of yoga are called Yogis and females Yogini) and absolutely love doing yoga on any given day. I pondered upon why June 21 was chosen as International Day of Yoga. There are both scientific and cultural reasons for this. Scientifically, June 21 is Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year, when the sun rises at the earliest and sets the latest in the Northern Hemisphere, making it the longest of the year.This day was also when god Shiva, the Adi Yogi (first Yogi), took notice of his seven disciples who had sat through 84 years of meditation for him to bestow the teachings of yoga on them. On Summer Solstice, as the sun was shifting from the Northern to Southern Hemisphere, Shiva saw them brimming with knowledge and decided it was finally time to bestow yogic teachings upon them.Being an expat in China, I never imagined that yoga would gain such popularity here. In many Western countries, yoga has been making inroads for quite some time.A recent report titled "China Yoga Industry Development Report" released by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences and other organizations in 2017 pegs the number of studios in China at 14,146 in 131 Chinese mainland cities. Yoga is fast gaining popularity in not just Shanghai and Beijing, but also provinces like Guangdong, Shandong and Jiangsu, which make up the top spots for the highest number of yoga studios.The Consulate General of India Shanghai will be holding a series of events throughout this month of summer solstice in different parts of China to celebrate International Day of Yoga 2018. Starting with a grand curtain raiser event organized jointly with the Wuyi county government at the iconic Jingyuan garden last month, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai followed it up with an epic event in Shanghai on the banks of the Huangpu River in June. There was large-scale participation from yoga enthusiasts who attended the events including the Consul Generals of many countries and distinguished guests.I feel the real measure of any discipline is seen in the health transformations of its practitioners. The studio I go to in downtown Shanghai proudly displays the flags of India and China at its entrance. As I and my Chinese friend Yang Fei catch up between classes, she tells me she first tried yoga at the university level but it was not very professional. After some terrible back pain that had rendered her sleepless for many nights, she returned to yoga. This was the literal turning point; she has never looked back. Her back pain has completely disappeared.Yang goes on to tell me that yoga is not just about flexibility and strength to tackle the various postures, but about the understanding of the human body, its healing effects and finding the elusive inner peace. I am astounded by this Chinese person who has a perfect understanding of yoga.Professionals like Yang Fei are turning to yoga after a long, hardworking day, as it balances their mental and physical health. Yoga is about mind, body and soul all coming together into one union, and is very different than other physical fitness activities.India and China have become Asian powerhouses, and cultural exchanges such as yoga between our two ancient civilizations will serve to further strengthen their ties. I have always believed that yoga is India's best gift to the world, so it gladdens me that China is now actively helping to preserve this traditional Indian practice while also helping it blossom as a business. Nothing could make me more happy than seeing the ancient cultural traditions of where I come from being practiced and popularized in the place where I now live.The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.