Man arrested for groping young lady at subway

A local woman surnamed Pei did not expect that she would be followed into a local metro station by a pervert on her way home after work until the man began touching her.



Thanks to station police, the pervert, surnamed Kou, was quickly detained, Xinmin.cn reported Wednesday.



On the evening of June 8, Pei ran to the police for help, saying she had been harassed by a man at gate 6 of Tiantong Road metro station when riding metro line 12. Police pulled up surveillance videos, ascertained his appearance and tracked him down quickly.



After being interrogated by the police, Kou admitted that he had groped Pei. Kou also confessed that he was charmed by her looks and figure and had followed her all the way from her work place to the station. Kou was placed under custody for 5 days for public indecency.





