Xuhui makes locks for take-out food safety

The market regulation administration of Xuhui district and online catering service platform Meituan jointly launched a new special lock to prevent take-out food from being opened by others, Xinmin evening news reported Tuesday.



The first batch of 50,000 locks designed by the administration are now on free trial in Metro City shopping mall and Sun Moon Light Center. With a change in lifestyles among local office workers, online meal ordering has become a popular choice for urbanites. But along with the convenience of online meal ordering, food security has also become a growing problem.



With the lock, take-out food packages can now be completely sealed. Consumers order a lock with their food; once the lock is opened, it can not be reconnected, which allows consumers to tell if the food was tampered with while en-route.

