Workers make jasmine tea in Hengxian County, S China's Guangxi

A worker makes jasmine tea in a tea factory in Hengxian County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, June 20, 2018. A major producer of jasmines in China, Hengxian County has about 330,000 jasmine growers who produce 85,000 tonnes of fresh jasmines every year. There are over 130 tea manufacturers in the county which also become busy making jasmine tea during the harvest season. (Xinhua/Lu Bo'an)

