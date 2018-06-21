Lotus flowers draw tourists at West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou

Tourists take photos of lotus flowers in a pavilion at West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 21, 2018. The lotus flowers reached full bloom as the temperature rose and the blooming period will last until September. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists take a boat near the Duanqiao Bridge, or the Broken Bridge, at West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 21, 2018. The lotus flowers reached full bloom as the temperature rose and the blooming period will last until September. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

A mother takes photos of her daughter in front of lotus flowers at West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 21, 2018. The lotus flowers reached full bloom as the temperature rose and the blooming period will last until September. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists take a boat near the Duanqiao Bridge, or the Broken Bridge, at West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 21, 2018. The lotus flowers reached full bloom as the temperature rose and the blooming period will last until September. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)

Tourists take a boat at West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 21, 2018. The lotus flowers reached full bloom as the temperature rose and the blooming period will last until September. (Xinhua/Weng Xinyang)