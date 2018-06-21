Police detain captain, crew over deadly ferry disaster

The captain and two crew of an overloaded Indonesian ferry that sank into the depths of a volcanic lake have been detained for questioning over the deadly disaster, police said Thursday.



The trio was among just 18 people rescued after the vessel capsized and sank Monday at Lake Toba, a picturesque tourist destination in Sumatra.



Three passengers have been confirmed dead, but official estimates listed 193 others - including children - as missing.



That has raised fears the sinking could be one of Indonesia's deadliest maritime disasters.



The traditional wooden boat could have been carrying five times the number of passengers it was built to hold, along with dozens of motorcycles, officials have said.



Captain Tua Sagala and two of his crew would be questioned, said local police chief Marudut Liberty Pandjaitan.



Sagala is also the boat's owner, he said, adding that a fourth crew member who survived the accident had since fled the area.



"[He] is still at large," Pandjaitan told reporters.



Earlier Thursday, national police spokesman Yusri Yunus said the captain had not yet been questioned because he was "still traumatized."



Meanwhile, hundreds of grief-stricken people prayed and sang hymns at the shore, hoping for news about missing loved ones.



Indonesia is a Muslim-majority country but the area has a large Christian population.





