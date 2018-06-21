VW parts plant opens

A joint venture (JV) auto parts plant project between Volkswagen and its Chinese partner was put into operation in North China's Tianjin Municipality on Tuesday.



The Tianjin branch of the Volkswagen-FAW auto parts company, a JV between Volkswagen (VW) and Fawer Automotive Parts Co, will mainly produce chassis parts for sport utility vehicle models under the VW and Audi brands, according to the JV.



The plant covers an area of 32,000 square meters, with an additional 28,000 set aside for expansion in the second phase.

