Sky Limit’s financing

Sky Limit Entertainment Group, a company that specializes in virtual reality (VR) technology, said on Thursday that it has raised new funds from a group led by Shenzhen Wei Yue Creative Investment Co and Mango Foundation.



Sky Limit's business involves VR technology, VR content production, VR product marketing and IP licensing. Film director Zhang Yimou is one of the co-founders of the group.



In April 2017, the group opened a VR theme park in Beijing, with an area of 3,200 square meters.





