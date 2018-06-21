Rashford could start for England

England coach Gareth Southgate is considering starting both Marcus Rashford and Ruben Loftus-Cheek against Panama on Sunday instead of Raheem Sterling and Dele Alli.



AFP Sport understands England want to look at Rashford up front alongside Harry Kane, and Loftus-Cheek in midfield with Jesse Lingard and Jordan Henderson.



Alli's omission would not be a surprise given the 22-year-old picked up a thigh strain in the opening win over Tunisia.



But Sterling has been a regular starter under Southgate and his absence in Nizhny Novgorod would be a surprise, even if the Manchester City forward was guilty of missing chances in the first game.



Panama appear to be the weakest team in Group G and it is possible England are prepared to rotate, giving players such as Loftus-Cheek and Rashford a chance to impress.



Both looked bright coming off the bench against Tunisia, while Rashford scored a superb goal in a friendly against Nigeria earlier this month.



England will secure qualification to the last 16 as long as they beat Panama and Tunisia fail to secure a victory against Belgium.



Southgate has had physical problems himself after the England coach dislocated his shoulder while out jogging on Wednesday.



