Chinese State Councilor holds talks with Danish FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday held talks with Danish Foreign Minister Anders Samuelsen in Beijing.
Wang said China stands ready to work with Denmark to strengthen cooperation on politics, economy and trade, people-to-people, sustainable development, the Arctic and anti-corruption and to jointly build the Belt and Road
.
Wang called on the two countries to enhance cooperation and coordination to safeguard the process of multilateralism and global free trade system, and to build an open world economy.
Samuelsen said it is Denmark's top priority to develop relations with China and Denmark hopes to discuss cooperation with China to jointly build the Belt and Road.
He said Denmark stands by open market and free trade and opposes trade protectionism.