Xiaomi secures cornerstone investors for $6.1b Hong Kong offering

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp has lined up $548 million from seven cornerstone investors including US chipmaker Qualcomm Inc for its Hong Kong IPO of up to $6.1 billion, according to a term sheet.



Xiaomi, which also makes internet-connected devices, has set a price range of HK$17 to HK$22 ($2.17 to $2.80) per share for the IPO, one of the biggest technology floats globally in recent years.



Other cornerstone investors include Chinese express delivery company SF Express, domestic telecom service provider China Mobile, State-backed investment firm CICFH Entertainment and State-run conglomerate China Merchants Group.



The seven will take a combined 10 percent of the shares being offered, and the company will open the book to institutional investors on Thursday, according to the term sheet.



Xiaomi, China Mobile and China Merchants Group declined to comment. CICFH Entertainment, Qualcomm and SF Express did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



The IPO values the Beijing-based, Cayman-domiciled company at $54.3 billion, or $70.3 billion after a 15 percent over-allotment option that can be sold if there is demand. If that option is exercised, Xiaomi's free float will be 9.99 percent of its enlarged share capital.



Xiaomi is selling about 2.18 billion shares in the IPO, 65 percent of which are primary, according to the term sheet. The selling shareholders are early investor Morningside, a Chinese venture capital firm, and Xiaomi managers Wong Kong Kat, Liu De, Heng Feng and Li Wanqiang.



The smartphone maker is also set to hand Hong Kong's equity bankers one of the biggest paydays in recent years.



According to a preliminary offering document, Xiaomi is looking to pay an underwriting commission of 1 percent and an incentive fee of up to 0.25 percent. That means 23 banks on the IPO would share a total fee of about $76 million, if Xiaomi prices at the top of its range.



While the sheer size of the deal makes the fees attractive, the commission rate is lower than what Postal Savings Bank of China paid in its $7.6 billion IPO in 2016, the world's biggest listing in four years. The lender paid an underwriting commission of 1.1 percent and an incentive fee of up to 0.5 percent.



Reuters reported on Tuesday that Xiaomi had lowered its likely valuation to a range of $55 billion to $70 billion following its decision to delay its share offering in the Chinese mainland until after its Hong Kong IPO.





