CRCC tests Saudi rail project

China Railway Construction Corp (CRCC) started on Wednesday the testing of the Mecca Light Rail in Saudi Arabia, in preparation for Hajj pilgrimage in August when millions of pilgrims will head to the holiest city in Islam.



CRCC, which was in charge of the construction of Mecca Light Rail, gained the operating rights in a contract worth 350 million Saudi Arabian rials ($93 million) in April.



The company earlier operated the light rail, the first one in Saudi Arabia, from 2010-2014 after the construction was completed, carrying out about 15 million trips with zero fatalities.



The light rail, which was the first railway built by a Chinese company in the Middle East, will ease congestion on the road in the Hajj pilgrimage season and provide easy transportation for pilgrims as it links three main Hajj destinations.



In 2009, CRCC won the construction bid for the project, which extends for 18.25 kilometers and includes nine stations. The company finished construction in 16 months.





