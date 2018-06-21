ROK's President Moon begins state visit to Russia

The Republic of Korea's (ROK) President Moon Jae-in
said on Thursday that cooperation with Russia is key to peace on the Korean Peninsula
, Russian news agency RIA reported.
Moon, speaking in the Russian State Duma, the country's lower house of parliament, said Pyongyang has been taking real steps towards full denuclearization.
His visit came after US President Donald Trump and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's (DPRK) leader Kim Jong Un's summit in Singapore earlier this month.
Ahead of Moon's arrival on Thursday, Seoul said Moon's trip will expand ties with Russia and strengthen cooperation in denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.
"President Moon's Russia visit ... will mark an important milestone in efforts to establish a strategic partnership between South Korea (ROK) and Russia while also strengthening the friendship and trust between the two leaders," Nam Gwan-pyo, director of the National Security Office, said.
"Also, the visit is expected to help promote strategic cooperation between the two countries to establish peace in Northeast Asia amid positive developments in security conditions and efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula," he added.
The Blue House also highlighted to Russia's efforts in the peninsula denuclearization.
"Russia has been making significant contributions in efforts to denuclearize North Korea
(DPRK) while it has also played a significant role in pressuring the North, considering its economic relationship with North Korea (DPRK)," an official said on condition of anonymity.
Russian officials invited both Moon and Kim to attend Russia-hosted Eastern Economic Forum, scheduled in September in Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok.
Moon will meet Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev later on Thursday and hold talks with President Vladimir Putin on Friday.