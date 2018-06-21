After Macron, French prime minister to visit China

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will fly to China on Friday to cement bilateral ties and promote business partnerships in promising sectors, his office said on Thursday.



During his four-day visit, Philippe will continue dialogue on economic, political and international aspects of the partnership, it said.



The prime minister will be accompanied by ministers, officials and business leaders, including those from digital business, a promising sector for cooperation between the two countries.



Philippe will visit the new DS7 production line of PSA, France's main car maker, and meet the French tech community and Chinese startups in Shenzhen.



He will visit Yangshan Port, which has received investment from France's largest container shipping group CMA CGM. He will also meet Chinese investors in Shanghai to brief them on his government's recent reforms.



Xinhua

