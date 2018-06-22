Learning Chinese

Movie lines

Incredibles 2



超人总动员2



(chāorén zǒnɡ dònɡyuán èr)

1. Done properly, parenting is a heroic act.



为人父母可是个英雄事迹,要好好干。



(wéi rén fùmǔ kěshì ɡè yīnɡxiónɡ shìjì, yào hǎohǎo ɡàn.)

2. That's... not the way you're supposed to do it, Dad.



爸爸…你不应该那么做。



(bàba…nǐ bù yīnɡɡāi nàme zuò.)

3. So... you're good then? You got everything under control? Right?



你没问题吧？一切都尽在你掌握之中,对吧？



(nǐ méi wèntí ba? yíqiē dōu jìn zài nǐ zhǎnɡwò zhīzhōnɡ, duìbā?)

4. I've got to succeed! So she can succeed! So we can succeed!



我必须要成功！这样她就也能成功！我们都能成功了！



(wǒ bìxū yào chénɡɡōnɡ! zhèyànɡ tā jiù yě nénɡ chénɡɡōnɡ! wǒmén dōunénɡ chénɡɡōnɡ le!)

5. We wanna fight bad guys!



我们想跟坏人战斗！



(wǒmén xiǎnɡ ɡēn huàirén zhàndòu!)

6. Hey, honey. How are the kids?



嘿,亲爱的,孩子们如何？



(hei, qīn ài de, háizi mén rúhé?)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









