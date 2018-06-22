Happy birthday:



You are close to the finish line, so now is not the time to give up. Stick to your current path and all your hard work will pay off in the end. Financial matters should be a priority this weekend. Your lucky numbers: 1, 4, 6, 16, 17.

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Choose your words carefully this weekend. The wrong thing said at the wrong time could create enormous turmoil into your life. Consider taking some time out to catch up with old friends or family members you haven't spoken to in a while. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



Hard work is a fundamental part of success, but so is knowledge and experience. Focus your energies this weekend on furthering your education. The more you know the better you will perform. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



It's no use to keep your head buried in the sand. You will have to face reality sooner or later. It will be better for all involved for you to wake up as soon as possible. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Spending time with people who continue to challenge you both mentally and physically will help expand your world view. A chance encounter will open the door to opportunity. ✭✭✭✭

Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You may have to deal with a number of issues that appear at the very last minute this weekend. The ability to adapt will be very important if you want to stay on top of things. Your luck when it comes to money is on the rise. This will be a good time to push for a raise. ✭✭✭✭

Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You will have a hard time succeeding unless you take some risks this weekend. Sticking to the safe path may make you feel more comfortable, but it will get you nowhere. ✭✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Do not hesitate to speak your mind this weekend. Your unique perspective and ideas will impress those you work with. Someone more experienced than yourself will be able to provide some very helpful advice. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Listen carefully to what others are trying to tell you. Although you are on the right track, there are several issues you have overlooked. Taking the time to find the right strategy to fit the situation will help ensure your success. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Take the time out of your busy schedule this weekend to show your appreciation to those closest to you. This will be the perfect time to start a new business venture with a partner. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will spend much of your time this weekend getting involved in the digital world, so make sure all your devices are fully charged before heading out of the house. You will only be able to improve yourself by constantly taking on new challenges. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



The shortest route may not always be the quickest. Sometimes taking the long way around is actually the most efficient. Choose your path wisely. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Make sure you take some time out this weekend to enjoy the little things in life. Your enjoyment of even the simplest of things can go through the roof. ✭✭✭✭



