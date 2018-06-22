Puzzle









ACROSS



1 Priest's wear



4 Partner of ranted



9 Moving vehicles



13 Be king



15 Jung's inner self



16 Give off, as fumes



17 At the summit of



18 "Sitting duck," e.g.



19 Crazy



20 Reason why, to a seamstress?



23 Product features



24 London's hrs.



25 Concerning eyesight



28 Puccini delivery



30 Light touch



33 Top rating



34 Word with "sing" or "move"



35 The loneliest number



36 Make booties on the jury? (var.)



40 Id complement



41 Cloth joiners



42 Noted canal



43 Champs Elysees turndown



44 Puts on TV



45 Person in distress



47 What jowls might do



48 Model for a camera



49 Lack of light to a tailor?



57 Tanned thing



58 Gem State city



59 Much of a snake



60 Vicinity



61 Twins of "Full House"



62 Christiania, once



63 Lacking potency



64 Transplant an orchid



65 Part of a car rescue

DOWN



1 Abu Dhabi resident



2 Old stringed instrument



3 Common-interest group



4 Bold poker player



5 Chilean high-rises



6 Amendment dealing with punishment



7 Dashboard Confessional fans



8 Injurious



9 South African grassland (var.)



10 "Famous" cookie maker



11 "Sweet!"



12 Warehouse as a verb



14 Ornament on a shoulder



21 "Home of the brave"



22 Mind's-eye picture



25 Like an old bucket



26 Zaire, once



27 Group with dues



28 Reunion goers



29 Curtain holders



30 Activists?



31 Musical with "Tomorrow"



32 Nut or palm variety



34 Not quite closed



37 Esau's dad



38 Person living near you



39 Sentimental reminder



45 Educator



46 Inquire



47 Grilled food



48 One-time Toyota



49 Robert of "Jaws"



50 Bridgestone circle



51 It can come to mind



52 Hyper ending



53 Emulate Daffy duck



54 "___ of Eden"



55 Missile "house"



56 One way to burn





Solution





