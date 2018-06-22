Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Priest's wear
4 Partner of ranted
9 Moving vehicles
13 Be king
15 Jung's inner self
16 Give off, as fumes
17 At the summit of
18 "Sitting duck," e.g.
19 Crazy
20 Reason why, to a seamstress?
23 Product features
24 London's hrs.
25 Concerning eyesight
28 Puccini delivery
30 Light touch
33 Top rating
34 Word with "sing" or "move"
35 The loneliest number
36 Make booties on the jury? (var.)
40 Id complement
41 Cloth joiners
42 Noted canal
43 Champs Elysees turndown
44 Puts on TV
45 Person in distress
47 What jowls might do
48 Model for a camera
49 Lack of light to a tailor?
57 Tanned thing
58 Gem State city
59 Much of a snake
60 Vicinity
61 Twins of "Full House"
62 Christiania, once
63 Lacking potency
64 Transplant an orchid
65 Part of a car rescue
DOWN
1 Abu Dhabi resident
2 Old stringed instrument
3 Common-interest group
4 Bold poker player
5 Chilean high-rises
6 Amendment dealing with punishment
7 Dashboard Confessional fans
8 Injurious
9 South African grassland (var.)
10 "Famous" cookie maker
11 "Sweet!"
12 Warehouse as a verb
14 Ornament on a shoulder
21 "Home of the brave"
22 Mind's-eye picture
25 Like an old bucket
26 Zaire, once
27 Group with dues
28 Reunion goers
29 Curtain holders
30 Activists?
31 Musical with "Tomorrow"
32 Nut or palm variety
34 Not quite closed
37 Esau's dad
38 Person living near you
39 Sentimental reminder
45 Educator
46 Inquire
47 Grilled food
48 One-time Toyota
49 Robert of "Jaws"
50 Bridgestone circle
51 It can come to mind
52 Hyper ending
53 Emulate Daffy duck
54 "___ of Eden"
55 Missile "house"
56 One way to burn
Solution