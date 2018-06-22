Crossword

Published: 2018/6/22

Puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Priest's wear

  4 Partner of ranted

  9 Moving vehicles

 13 Be king

 15 Jung's inner self

 16 Give off, as fumes

 17 At the summit of

 18 "Sitting duck," e.g.

 19 Crazy

 20 Reason why, to a seamstress?

 23 Product features

 24 London's hrs.

 25 Concerning eyesight

 28 Puccini delivery

 30 Light touch

 33 Top rating

 34 Word with "sing" or "move"

 35 The loneliest number

 36 Make booties on the jury? (var.)

 40 Id complement

 41 Cloth joiners

 42 Noted canal

 43 Champs Elysees turndown

 44 Puts on TV

 45 Person in distress

 47 What jowls might do

 48 Model for a camera

 49 Lack of light to a tailor?

 57 Tanned thing

 58 Gem State city

 59 Much of a snake

 60 Vicinity

 61 Twins of "Full House"

 62 Christiania, once

 63 Lacking potency

 64 Transplant an orchid

 65 Part of a car rescue

DOWN

  1 Abu Dhabi resident

  2 Old stringed instrument

  3 Common-interest group

  4 Bold poker player

  5 Chilean high-rises

  6 Amendment dealing with punishment

  7 Dashboard Confessional fans

  8 Injurious

  9 South African grassland (var.)

 10 "Famous" cookie maker

 11 "Sweet!"

 12 Warehouse as a verb

 14 Ornament on a shoulder

 21 "Home of the brave"

 22 Mind's-eye picture

 25 Like an old bucket

 26 Zaire, once

 27 Group with dues

 28 Reunion goers

 29 Curtain holders

 30 Activists?

 31 Musical with "Tomorrow"

 32 Nut or palm variety

 34 Not quite closed

 37 Esau's dad

 38 Person living near you

 39 Sentimental reminder

 45 Educator

 46 Inquire

 47 Grilled food

 48 One-time Toyota

 49 Robert of "Jaws"

 50 Bridgestone circle

 51 It can come to mind

 52 Hyper ending

 53 Emulate Daffy duck

 54 "___ of Eden"

 55 Missile "house"

 56 One way to burn

Solution



 



Posted in: MISCELLANY
