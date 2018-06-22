Red card for online soccer lotteries!

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

A spurt in online soccer lotteries because of the ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup is luring gullible people to bet on the game. China Welfare Lottery Center has warned that the schemes are illegal and could lead to people risking their savings and hard-earned money. Experts say such lotteries perpetuate fraud with gambling companies always making profits by setting up betting odds. Those who bet risk getting trapped in a vicious circle by losing money and trying to win it back in their next bet. Authorities should come down hard on online lotteries, and soccer fans should fight the allure of their enthusiasm spilling over into the betting realm.