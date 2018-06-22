Chinese official pledges to do more for UN peacekeeping

A senior Chinese public security official on Thursday pledged to do more for UN peacekeeping at the Second UN Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS).



Wang Xiaohong, executive vice public security minister, said China will invest more in capacity building for UN peacekeeping.



"We will actively host UN workshops, develop mobile training teams in partnership with the United Nations and give prioriy to the training programs in Africa, to meet the target of training 1,000 peacekeeping police officers," Wang told the summit.



China is ready to help African countries within the UN framework to improve their law enforcement capabilities, he said.



China is also ready to provide funding for the next UNCOPS and will help create a mechanism to implement the consensus outcomes of this summit and translate them into action, he said.



Wang also promised more human resources support. China will continue to supply senior personnel and junior professionals and train up and supply female officers to peacekeeping missions, he said.



China will also share experience and good practices with other countries in terms of discipline and ethics management in a bid to safeguard the reputation of UN peacekeeping operations, said Wang.



China attaches great importance, and contributes actively, to peacekeeping operations, he said.



China has completed the establishment and training of two standby formed police units with a strength of 330 officers, and has trained over 400 peacekeeping police officers from other countries, he said.

