Beijing caps population of sub-center at 1.3 mln

Beijing has set a population cap of 1.3 million by 2035 for Tongzhou District, its municipal subsidiary administrative center, according to a draft planning document of the sub-center released Thursday.



Tongzhou, about 40 minutes drive from the center of Beijing, will receive a 400,000 to 500,000 increase in the residential population from the city center by 2035, according to the document.



Meanwhile, the area of urban construction land in Tongzhou will be capped at around 100 square km.



The per capita green space in the district will reach 30 square meters. The sub-center's ratio of green travel, including bicycles, buses and subways, will be above 80 percent, according to the document.



New energy and recycled energy will take up 20 percent of energy use in Tongzhou by 2035, it said.



Beijing is shifting some of its administrative functions out of the city center into Tongzhou to help address "urban ills" including traffic congestion and air pollution. The move is also part of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei integrated development plan.



Beijing municipal government agencies have been moving their offices out of the downtown area to Tongzhou since the end of 2017.

