Tianjin to set up China's first nuclear university: report

China's first nuclear industry university is likely to be built in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Friday's China Daily reported.



"If related projects such as land selection and relevant procedures go smoothly," the project will break ground later this year, the newspaper cited an insider who didn't want to be named.



The school, China Nuclear Industry University, will provide occupational training, master's and doctoral degrees, international academic exchanges and core technique research and development, according to an agreement signed between the city government and China National Nuclear Corp.



The location and funding sources of the university were not disclosed.

