Intel CEO resigns for having "consensual relationship" with employee

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has resigned for violating the company's "non-fraternization policy" by having "a past consensual relationship with an Intel employee," Intel said in a statement Thursday.



"An ongoing investigation by internal and external counsel has confirmed a violation of Intel's non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers," and the board of directors has accepted Krzanich's resignation, said the world's top chip maker.



It said the company has named Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan interim chief executive officer, effective immediately.



"The board believes strongly in Intel's strategy and we are confident in Bob Swan's ability to lead the company as we conduct a robust search for our next CEO," Intel Chairman Andy Bryant said.



"Bob has been instrumental to the development and execution of Intel's strategy, and we know the company will continue to smoothly execute," he added.



Krzanich had served as the company's CEO and a member of the board of directors for half a decade before he stepped down for the announced misconduct.



As interim CEO, Swan will manage operations in close collaboration with Intel's senior leadership team, said the tech giant.



Swan has been Intel's CFO since October 2016 and leads the tech firm's global finance, IT and corporate strategy organizations.



He previously worked as CFO of eBay Inc. for nine years before he joined Intel.



Intel said its board has begun a search for a permanent CEO from both internal and external candidates to lead the company forward.

