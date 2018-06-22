Egypt, US discuss resumption of Palestinian-Israeli peace talks

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Thursday discussed with the visiting US president's senior advisor Jared Kushner efforts to resume peace negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians, official news agency MENA reported.



Sisi stressed Egypt's support for the international initiatives and efforts that seek to reach a comprehensive and just settlement to establish an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital in the light of the UN-proposed two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders.



He also reviewed Egypt's efforts in promoting the Palestinian reconciliation and alleviating the escalating situation in the Gaza Strip.



"Communications are ongoing with all concerned parties to promote efforts of pushing the peace process forward," Sisi said.



He added that resolving the Palestinian-Israeli stalled negotiations will help "achieve stability and security for different regional countries."



Meanwhile, Kushner highlighted the US administration's efforts to resume peace talks and improve the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza enclave.



The US official said "Egypt is a basic pillar for peace in the Middle East," reiterating Cairo's role in fighting terrorism and settling the Palestinian issue.



Since late March, the Israeli forces have killed at least 131 Palestinians and wounded thousands of others during protests calling for the Palestinian refugees' right of return and ending the Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip since Islamic Hamas movement seized control of the enclave in 2007.



The United States moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem despite regional and international outcry in May, after US President Donald Trump declared to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel last December.

