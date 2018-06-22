Merkel arrives in Lebanon for official visit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel landed in Lebanon on Thursday night after concluding an official visit to Jordan where she promised a loan worth 100 million US dollars.



Accompanied by a high-level business delegation, Merkel was received by Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri who will be holding an official dinner for her at the Grand Serial in Beirut.



The German chancellor is expected to visit President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday, after which she will participate in an economic roundtable meeting at the Grand Serail and hold a joint press conference with Hariri.



Merkel's discussions with Lebanese political leaders will cover the policy on Syrian refugees in addition to exploring the potential for investments in the country.

