Fans of Croatia watch World Cup group D match in Zagreb

By Agencies Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/22 10:39:19

Fans of Croatia celebrate a goal during the group D football match of 2018 FIFA World Cup between Croatia and Argentina at Ban Josip Jelacic Square in Zagreb, Croatia, on June 21, 2018. Croatia won 3-0. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)


 

Fire fighters watch the group D football match of 2018 FIFA World Cup between Croatia and Argentina at Ban Josip Jelacic Square in Zagreb, Croatia, on June 21, 2018. Croatia won 3-0. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)


 

A girl (Top) of Croatia watch the group D football match of 2018 FIFA World Cup between Croatia and Argentina at Ban Josip Jelacic Square in Zagreb, Croatia, on June 21, 2018. Croatia won 3-0. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)



Posted in: SPORT
