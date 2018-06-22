Fans of Croatia watch World Cup group D match in Zagreb

Fans of Croatia celebrate a goal during the group D football match of 2018 FIFA World Cup between Croatia and Argentina at Ban Josip Jelacic Square in Zagreb, Croatia, on June 21, 2018. Croatia won 3-0. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

Fire fighters watch the group D football match of 2018 FIFA World Cup between Croatia and Argentina at Ban Josip Jelacic Square in Zagreb, Croatia, on June 21, 2018. Croatia won 3-0. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)

A girl (Top) of Croatia watch the group D football match of 2018 FIFA World Cup between Croatia and Argentina at Ban Josip Jelacic Square in Zagreb, Croatia, on June 21, 2018. Croatia won 3-0. (Xinhua/Gao Lei)