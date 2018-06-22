Top legislature hears reports on legal deliberations

China's top legislature Thursday heard several reports on the deliberation of bills and drafts at its chairpersons' meeting, according to a statement issued after the meeting.



Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presided over the meeting.



Shen Chunyao, vice chairman of the NPC's Constitution and Law Committee, introduced the review results of the draft decision on the duties of the constitution and law committee and the draft decision on maritime rights protection and law enforcement by the China Coast Guard.



Xu Shaoshi, chairman of the NPC's Financial and Economic Committee, reported on review results on the final accounts and audit work for 2017.



Yang Zhenwu, secretary-general of the NPC Standing Committee, made reports on deputy qualifications, official appointments and dismissals, as well as Zhang Rongshun's request to resign from the post of NPC Standing Committee member.



The reports will be submitted for review at the ongoing bimonthly session of the NPC Standing Committee running Tuesday to Friday.





