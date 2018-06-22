Indian president visits Cuba to strengthen cooperation

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Cuba on Thursday for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening economic cooperation between the two countries.
Kovind arrived at the southeastern city of Santiago de Cuba, around 900 kilometers southeast of Havana. He was welcomed at the airport by Cuban Vice President Beatriz Johnson, along with other officials.
Shortly after arriving, Kovind paid tribute to late former Cuban leader, Fidel Castro
, at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery, where his ashes were buried.
The Indian president will travel to Havana later on the same day and hold talks with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Friday.
According to India's presidency, the two nations will sign cooperation agreements in biotechnology, traditional medicine, homeopathy and therapeutic plants.
Kovind is also scheduled to deliver a speech at the University of Havana.