China to calmly face fickle U.S. attitude: official

By Agencies Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/22 11:44:04





"China will follow its established rhythm, stick to the vision of making development people-centered, resolutely advance reform and opening up, resolutely promote high-quality economic development, accelerate the development of a modern economy, and better manage its own affairs," Gao Feng said at a press conference.



"We are fully confident in China's bright economic prospects and enormous development potential," he said.

China will calmly face the fickle attitude of the United States, a Ministry of Commerce spokesman said Thursday when commenting on recent trade friction."China will follow its established rhythm, stick to the vision of making development people-centered, resolutely advance reform and opening up, resolutely promote high-quality economic development, accelerate the development of a modern economy, and better manage its own affairs," Gao Feng said at a press conference."We are fully confident in China's bright economic prospects and enormous development potential," he said.