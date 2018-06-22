China to calmly face fickle U.S. attitude: official

By Agencies Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/22 11:44:04
China will calmly face the fickle attitude of the United States, a Ministry of Commerce spokesman said Thursday when commenting on recent trade friction.

"China will follow its established rhythm, stick to the vision of making development people-centered, resolutely advance reform and opening up, resolutely promote high-quality economic development, accelerate the development of a modern economy, and better manage its own affairs," Gao Feng said at a press conference.

"We are fully confident in China's bright economic prospects and enormous development potential," he said.

Posted in: DIPLOMACY
