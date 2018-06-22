Chinese company, Lao authority sign MoA on measurement center

A Chinese company has signed an MoA with department under Lao science and technology ministry over jointly building Lao national measurement center.



She Xiechuan, General Manager of Lao Technology Development Co. Ltd., a Chinese company in Laos, told Xinhua on Friday that his company has signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) with the Department of Standardization and Metrology under the Lao Ministry of Science and Techology in Lao capital Vientiane on Thursday.



The MoA allows the signing parties to jointly build a national measurement center to serve the Lao technology service, and the fair and just business environment in Laos.



According to She, his company has made thorough survey and study of the Lao technology service since January, 2017 when his company was set up in Laos. "We find the Lao technology service marketing is promising," She told Xinhua after signing the MoA.

