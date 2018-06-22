21th edition of Gnaoua World Music Festival held in Morocco

By Agencies Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/22 13:32:40

Artists perform during the opening of the 21th edition of the Gnaoua World Music Festival, in Essaouira, Morocco, on June 21, 2018. The annual musical festival kicked off here on Thursday. (Xinhua/Aissa)


 

Posted in: WORLD
