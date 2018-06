Int'l Day of Yoga marked in Vancouver, Canada

A yoga instructor (R) demonstrates yoga skills during the International Day of Yoga in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A yoga instructor (R) demonstrates yoga skills during the International Day of Yoga in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

People practise yoga together to celebrate the International Day of Yoga at a park in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

A woman follows the gestures from a yoga instructor during the International Day of Yoga in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)

People practise yoga together to celebrate the International Day of Yoga at a park in Vancouver, Canada, June 21, 2018. (Xinhua/Liang Sen)